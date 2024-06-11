Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.