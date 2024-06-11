JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 487 ($6.20).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.78) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 0.9 %

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.75 ($2.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.82. The firm has a market cap of £6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,137.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.