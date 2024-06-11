John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on June 28th

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

BTO stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

