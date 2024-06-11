John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on June 28th

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

