John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HEQ opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

