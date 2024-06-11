John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE JHS opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

