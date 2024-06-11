John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 28th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

JHI stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

