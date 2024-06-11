John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HPI opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.