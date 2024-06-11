John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE HPI opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $16.99.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
