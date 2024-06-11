John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 28th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.7 %
HPF opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
