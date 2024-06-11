John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE HPS opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.