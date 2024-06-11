John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
NYSE HPS opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.