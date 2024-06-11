John Wiley & Sons (WLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $39.84.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.61%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

About John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

