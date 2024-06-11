John Wiley & Sons (WLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $39.84.
John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.61%.
Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.