John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.71. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.61%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.