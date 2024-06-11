Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $14,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

