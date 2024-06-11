Jumia Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 25,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical volume of 13,014 call options.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 17.1 %

JMIA opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

