Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.46. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.