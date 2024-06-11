Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Kenvue worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kenvue by 576.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

