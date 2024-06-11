Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.90. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

