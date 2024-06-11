Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.