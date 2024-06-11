Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $26.40 Average PT from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,355,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 36,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

