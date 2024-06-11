Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $26.40 Average PT from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.
Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,355,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 36,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.