Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $950.00 to $1,060.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $1,008.50 and last traded at $1,004.75, with a volume of 636273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $962.72.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.86.

In related news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $2,169,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $935.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $874.79.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

