Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Mark Allan Sells 16,439 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan sold 16,439 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.21), for a total value of £106,031.55 ($135,020.44).

Land Securities Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 645 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 651.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 654.98. Land Securities Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.02) and a one year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.29). The firm has a market cap of £4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,500.00, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9,302.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. Barclays raised their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 730 ($9.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.28) to GBX 755 ($9.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 650 ($8.28).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

