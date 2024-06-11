Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.10 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 638 ($8.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 651.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 654.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.29). The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.28) to GBX 755 ($9.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 730 ($9.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 650 ($8.28).

In other news, insider Mark Allan sold 16,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.21), for a total value of £106,031.55 ($135,020.44). In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 16,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.21), for a total transaction of £106,031.55 ($135,020.44). Also, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £684.40 ($871.51) per share, with a total value of £15,056.80 ($19,173.31). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,382. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

