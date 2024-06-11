Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.43%.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,893 shares of company stock worth $9,419,338. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

