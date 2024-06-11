Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, June 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

