Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $616.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

