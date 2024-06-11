LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $110.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGI Homes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.