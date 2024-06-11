Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 15,689 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 208.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $124,216,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 647,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,857.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,452 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

