Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Savers Value Village as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Savers Value Village stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $54,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $54,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $38,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

