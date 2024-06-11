Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 37,673 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in United Airlines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in United Airlines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

