Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

