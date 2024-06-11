Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

