Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,003,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after buying an additional 363,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,273,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -262.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.