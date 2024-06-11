Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.02 Million in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.80. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

