Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Azenta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Azenta by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,913 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 887,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 152,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

