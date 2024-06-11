Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 10.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,792,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,328,000 after purchasing an additional 164,517 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,511,000 after purchasing an additional 322,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after purchasing an additional 135,664 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

