Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 8,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 147,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

DHR stock opened at $264.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.