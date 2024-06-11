Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 76,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of TG Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 14,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

