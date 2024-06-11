Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Omnicell by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 333,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

