Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 94,415 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 1,450.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7,879.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

