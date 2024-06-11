Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.