Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 31,946 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,946 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aramark by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 62,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Trading Up 1.6 %

ARMK opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.