Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 67,619 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,619 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.