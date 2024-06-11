Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 69,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average of $121.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.