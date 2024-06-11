Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

