Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth $13,497,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $20,429,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 456,062 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $11,402,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,036,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,305,102.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

