Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after buying an additional 137,621 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $508.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

