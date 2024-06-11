Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 71.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

