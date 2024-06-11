Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight Capital raised Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.0 %

LAC opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.11 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$28.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jinhee Magie acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,611 shares of company stock worth $54,178. Corporate insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.