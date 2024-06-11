LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $1.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 60,874 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,633.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 205,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 193,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $5,313,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. LivePerson has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.74.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

