LM Funding America’s (LMFA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

LM Funding America Stock Up 13.6 %

LMFA opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.27). LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LM Funding America will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.